SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Officials in Santa Clara County said they have officially eliminated the county’s rape kit backlog.
Back in 2018, there were about 270 sexual assault kits waiting to be processed. The county Board of Supervisors eventually voted to fast-track the process.
Now, the county said they’ve reduced the average testing time from 94 days to 16 days.
“These are very invasive examinations and they’re done at a time when someone has been victimized and assaulted and feels incredibly vulnerable,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen told KPIX 5. “And the least we can do is test that kit and try to find any evidence that we can.”
On Tuesday, county officials said there are no more kits in the county backlog and all kits are processed within 30 days.
You must log in to post a comment.