ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — An investigation into an accident involving a female pedestrian and a minivan closed several streets in Alameda for a time Tuesday afternoon.
At 1:24pm, the Alameda Fire Department responded to a report of a pedestrian accident at the intersection Encinal Avenue and Walnut Street.
Authorities tell KPIX an elderly woman was hit in the cross walk. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. There were road closures and traffic delays in the area for several hours following the incident.
