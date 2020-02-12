Comments
AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — Investigators searched Wednesday for a man captured on home security cameras after he allegedly went on an early morning burglary spree in American Canyon.
Authorities release an photo captured by a home security camera of the bearded man carrying an over-the-shoulder bag who is suspected in the burglaries.
Police said several vehicles were broken into area of Rio Del Mar, Spikerush, and Red Clover in American Canyon between midnight and 3 a.m.
He was described a possible transient wearing a beanie, black hoodie, black sweat pants and black shoes. Police believe he was still somewhere in the city.
If see him or know anything about his whereabouts, please call Napa Dispatch and request an officer 707-253-4451.
