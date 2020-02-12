SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF ) — Fire and police units in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon are at the scene of a major crash with multiple injuries at the intersection of Mission and 23rd Street, according to authorities.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter confirmed that at around 4:20 p.m., a crash involving at least three victims had stopped traffic on Mission Street in both directions between 22nd and 24th Streets.

Authorities later confirmed that two of the injured were in critical condition.

San Francisco police said that the a Toyota Prius traveling westbound on 23rd Street was turning right onto Mission Street against a red light when it struck a pedestrians. The vehicle then struck the back of a Muni bus and and two exiting passengers as the car went onto the sidewalk.

The driver and his passenger initially fled in the Prius, but later returned to the scene and were detained, police said. The driver is suspected of being impaired. Both the driver and passenger are being evaluated medically.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted that the intersection should be avoided.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Mission Street (between 22nd & 24th Streets) due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. Mission Street is closed between 22nd & 24th Streets. Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additiona https://t.co/8MVidVWznh — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) February 13, 2020

Muni lines are being rerouted around the closure.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”