SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over 9,100 PG&E customers were without power in several San Francisco neighborhoods Wednesday night due to the failure of some underground equipment, PG&E said.
PG&E reported that the outage began around 7:52 p.m. The customers affected were in a large section of the city, ranging from the Haight-Ashbury district in the west and extending east to San Francisco City Hall and the Civic Center.
PG&E initially estimated that the time of restoration would be around 10:45 p.m., but after crews began working on repairing the equipment failures, they said they expect power for most to be restored by around 10:15 p.m.
As of 10 p.m., most of the power was restored, but around 1,000 were still without power.
