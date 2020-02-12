RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond police released a surveillance photo and asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a suspect wanted in an brazen armed robbery.

Investigators said the incident took place at 5:00 p.m. Monday in the 12500 block of San Pablo Ave. near Clinton Ave among several local businesses.

The victim was walking southbound when the suspect approached him. The men exchanged pleasantries, then the suspect turned and followed the victim for a short distance, finally approaching him and ultimately pulled a firearm and pointed it at the victim.

The suspect demanded money and property from the victim which was handed over. The suspect then fled northbound on San Pablo Ave. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Investigators identified the suspect as a male, 6’02” tall, 160 pounds, unshaven, with long dreads, wearing a red “Adidas” style sweatshirt with zipper, white Tshirt, red sweatpants, black shoes with red stripes.

Police said they believed the suspect may be involved in other robberies in the East Bay and were working with our law enforcement partners to identify, locate and capture him.

Any person that may know anything about this crime is asked to contact Robbery Detective Mauricio Canelo at (510) 620-6860, email him at mcanelo@richmondpd.net or contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 6211212 x1933