



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera on Wednesday announced that his office issued eight new subpoenas as part of the corruption investigation in the wake of the criminal charges filed against former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru.

The move is part of a joint public corruption investigation with City Controller Ben Rosenfield. Federal criminal charges were also filed against San Francisco restauranteur Nick Bovis. The federal case against the two men was made public on January 28.

Nuru officially resigned from his position as Public Works Director on Monday.

The City Attorney issued the subpoenas Wednesday for records from eight companies and nonprofits that his office has reason to believe were involved in funneling donations to fund city programs and events, including funding Public Works holiday parties.

The subpoenas were served to PG&E, the construction firms Webcor, Pankow and Clark Construction and the recycling business Recology. There were also three nonprofits subpoenaed: Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids, the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Clean City Coalition. A press release noted that a total of 10 subpoenas were issued because some of the companies involved have more than one corporate entity.

“We’re following the facts, and we’re following the money,” Herrera was quoted as saying in the press release. “We are going to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will get to the bottom of this. San Franciscans deserve no less.”

The FBI arrested public works director Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis two weeks ago, saying the men schemed in 2018 to bribe a San Francisco airport commissioner for prime restaurant space at San Francisco International Airport. The commissioner refused the $5,000 bribe.

Nuru, 57, and Bovis, 56, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim for bond hearings last week. They are each free on $2 million bail and have started paperwork to secure those bonds with personal property.

According to the City Attorney, federal officials have accused Nuru and Bovis of attempting several other corruption schemes, including allegedly trying to steer city contracts to Bovis. In one of the schemes, federal authorities alleged that Nuru provided Bovis with inside information on a City project involving portable bathroom toilets.

Nuru is additionally accused of lying to the FBI, having City contractors perform free or discounted work on his vacation home, and accepting luxury travel gifts from a billionaire Chinese developer seeking help with a development in San Francisco.

In connection with its ongoing investigation, the City Attorney’s Office and the Controller have identified and are reviewing additional contracts that Public Works and other City departments had with contractors that were described but not named in the federal complaint.