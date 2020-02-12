VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A smash-and-grab theft suspect involved in a police pursuit in Vallejo died after crashing the vehicle into a tree, authorities confirmed Wednesday evening.
The crash happened at the area of Interstate Highway 780 and Glen Cove. Chopper 5 was over the scene and the suspect vehicle was seen flipped in a ditch and heavily damaged.
Vallejo Police said that on Wednesday morning around 11:18 a.m., they received calls regarding a smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle in the area of 980 Admiral Callaghan. A second call came in around ah hour later providing the same suspect vehicle: a silver Honda Accord.
Police responded to 708 Admiral Callaghan and found the suspect vehicle. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the suspect fled the scene. Police engaged in a short pursuit, but lost sight of the vehicle.
A second officer found the car and initiated a second chase onto westbound I-780 before losing the suspect again. Shortly afterward, police located the vehicle in the ditch after colliding with a tree.
Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP and the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) are currently investigating the collision.
The suspect’s name is not being released pending the confirmation of identity and notification of next of kin.
Any witnesses with additional information are encouraged to contact the Vallejo Police Department or the CHP Golden Gate Division.
