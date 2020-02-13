OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART Police on Thursday released images of a suspect wanted for an assault that happened on a train near the Lake Merritt BART station in Oakland two days ago.
Recognize this person ? @SFBART says he got into fight with another man near Lake Merritt station. Suspect hit vic. with a chain pic.twitter.com/2FCbnd4g2t
— Brian Dinsmore (@BrianKPIX) February 14, 2020
The attack happened at 6:09 pm on February 11, on a Daly City bound train. Surveillance video shows the suspect boarded the train at the Coliseum station and began casually speaking with a female that was already on board.
The victim, a male, boarded the train at Fruitvale and began speaking to both the male and female. The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face and the two began fighting. The suspect then hit the victim with a chain before off-boarding at the Lake Merritt station.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released. There was no theft involved in the crime
Anyone with information about the suspect pictured in the photos is asked to call BART Police at 510-464-7040 or anonymously at 510-464-7011.
