VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The Solano County coroner’s office has identified a man who died when he crashed into a tree in Vallejo during a police pursuit Wednesday as Adrian McGee, 28, of Vallejo.
The pursuit began after police dispatchers received two calls about one or more burglaries.
A witness reported a vehicle burglary near 900 Admiral Callaghan Lane at 11:18 a.m., and the second call at 12:36 p.m. was from someone who confirmed the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Honda Accord.
Officers found the Honda at 708 Admiral Callaghan Lane and tried to stop it but the driver sped away, police said. An officer pursued the Honda but lost sight of it and ended the pursuit. Another officer located the Honda and pursued it onto Interstate Highway 780 but also lost sight of the fleeing vehicle, police said.
A short time later, officers found the Honda crashed into a tree at Highway 780 and Glen Cove Road. The driver, McGee, died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by police.
The coroner’s office said McGee died at 1:08 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Vallejo police or the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.
