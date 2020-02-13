BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A stolen car suspect, who led police on as high-speed pursuit on Highway 80, was captured after abandoning his vehicle and running through backyards of a Berkeley neighborhood.
The dramatic chase and conclusion was captured on video from a California Highway Patrol helicopter hovers overhead.Authorities said CHP officers learned at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that went onto westbound Interstate Highway 80 from the area of Pena Adobe Road in Vacaville.
CHP officers spotted the vehicle on Highway 80 in Vallejo but stopped their pursuit from the ground when the CHP helicopter crew arrived overhead.
The helicopter followed the vehicle to Berkeley, where the suspect parked the car and fled on foot. However, CHP and Berkeley police officers were able to find him a short time later hiding in a backyard.
The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, has been booked into jail on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, felony evading, and hit-and-run charges.
