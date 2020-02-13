ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — An elderly woman struck by a vehicle in Alameda on Tuesday afternoon has died from her injuries, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.
Police said the collision was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Walnut Creek and Encinal Avenue, near Alameda High School.
The woman, whose name is not yet being released by the coroner’s bureau, was in a crosswalk when the car hit her, police said. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Authorities said she succumbed to her injuries Wednesday.
The driver stopped and cooperated with investigators. More details about the collision were not immediately available from police.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
