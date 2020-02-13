



Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and current activist Colin Kaepernick is set to release a memoir sometime this year.

The 32-year-old, who has been fighting to get back into the NFL since he last played in 2016, said in a press release that the memoir will explain the political awakening and events that led him to protest racial injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action,” said Kaepernick in the release issued by the audio company Audible.

Kaepernick, who was released by the 49ers in the spring of 2017, filed a grievance against the NFL alleging collusion by owners to blackball him from playing in the league following his protest. That lawsuit was settled in February of last year. In November of 2019, it appeared that Kaepernick and the league were on their way to resolving the issues between the two sides when a workout for the quarterback with NFL teams was announced.

However, that deal fell apart, and Kaepernick instead held his own workout for seven NFL teams with video being sent to 25 others. He remains unsigned but told USA Today this week that he still hopes to find his way back into the league.

“My desire to play football is still there,” Kaepernick told USA Today. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

The book is set to be published by a publishing company that Kaepernick himself founded, Kaepernick Publishing, while Audible will have the exclusive audio rights to the book. The publishing company has also entered into a multi-project deal with Audible according to the release.