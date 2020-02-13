BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a horse trainer at Golden Gate Fields after an alleged sexual assault on a victim over a year ago.
According to a press release, Berkeley police began their investigation in January 2019 when a victim reported being sexually assaulted after leaving the race track located at 1100 Eastshore Avenue.
During the course of an extended investigation, detectives developed a case against the male suspect, 28-year-old El Sobrante resident Ari Herbertson, and obtained a sample of his DNA.
After receiving a DNA match for the suspect, detectives submitted the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for review.
On Monday, February 10, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Herbertson with committing an act of sexual penetration of an unconscious victim, attempted rape and sexual battery and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Herbertson was arrested by detectives at Golden Gate Fields on the morning of February 11. Anyone with information possibly relating to the case is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5780.
You must log in to post a comment.