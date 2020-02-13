SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Marin County supervisors Tuesday approved increasing fees for building and safety permits by an average of 43 percent.
It is the first such fee hike in nearly 10 years, county officials said. The new fees take effect on July 1, 2020.
The fees charged by the Marin County Community Development Agency apply to the unincorporated area of the county, and they reflect the rising cost of providing building permit services.
The list of service enhancements for permit customers under the new fees will include same-day permitting for all but the most complex building permit applications, maintaining Friday counter service for plan reviews and inspections, inspection scheduling via texting and online digital plan submittal and review.
Supervisors also agreed to offer a 100 percent fee reduction on the required building permit application for constituents who make their homes and businesses more accessible to residents in the community with special needs.
Permit fees will continue to be waived for affordable housing projects and reduced for community-based projects and accessory dwelling units.
