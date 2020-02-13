CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:East San Jose, San Jose, San Jose Police Department, Standoff

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – With the help of a K-9 unit, San Jose police were able to capture a homicide suspect in the city’s east side early Thursday morning, following an apparent standoff.

San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the suspect was captured shortly after 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of Vista Verde Drive. At one point, there were reports of tear gas in the air and officers were wearing gas masks. Authorities also used a bullhorn to communicate to someone inside a home.

San Jose police on the scene of an apparent standoff on the 2500 block of Vista Verde Drive on February 13, 2020. (CBS)

San Jose police on the scene of an apparent standoff on the 2500 block of Vista Verde Drive on February 13, 2020. (CBS)

The suspect is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity. Officers remained in the area early Thursday morning.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments