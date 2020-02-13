BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire engulfed a home in the Santa Cruz Mountain town of Boulder Creek early Thursday, but was halted by firefighters from spending to the surrounding woods.
Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department officials said they got a call around 12:50 a.m. on Sylvan Way. When firefighters arrived flames had completely engulfed the two-story home.
A call went out for mutual aid from surrounding fire departments and a second alarm was called. Crews from Ben Lomond, Felton, Cal Fire, Scotts Valley and Zayante Fire responded.
Battalion Chief Chuck Wise said the residents of the home were able to escape the flames.
Firefighters were able to prevent the intense flames from moving into the nearby woods and brush. The home was a complete loss.
