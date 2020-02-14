



SAN ANSELMO (KPIX 5) — Police and a hazmat team are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a Marin County driveway early Friday morning.

The Ross Fire Department was called to 71 West Oak Knoll in Sleepy Hollow around 8 a.m. The residence is up a long, steep hill in an unincorporated jurisdiction of San Anselmo.

A male and female were found dead in the driveway. One was found outside of a car and the other one inside of it. Authorities did not say Friday which person was found where.

A dog, who authorities believe is unharmed, was found inside the car with one of the victims.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the community.

KPIX spoke to Louise Franz, a neighbor who lives up the hill from the home where the bodies were found, and she said no one has lived in that house for some time.

“There’s nobody been living there for at least a year and a half, maybe two years,” Franz said.

“Sleepy Hollow is generally a safe neighborhood. We aren’t called out here too often,” said Sgt. Brenton Schneider with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The hazmat team is expected to remain on the scene for several more hours Friday. The sheriff’s office says it won’t release further updates until the hazmat team’s work is complete.