DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) – A man was killed and a child injured Friday morning when a big-rig hit two vehicles on State Route 4 near Discovery Bay in unincorporated San Joaquin County, according to the California Highway Patrol
The big-rig was headed eastbound on State Route 4 near South Tracy Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. when it crossed the double-yellow lines and slammed head-on into an SUV, CHP Officer Joe Whitlock said.
The crash killed the SUV’s driver, and a child inside suffered major injuries and had to be flown to a hospital, Whitlock said.
After hitting the SUV, the big-rig sideswiped a mini-van. No injuries were reported by those in the mini-van, the CHP said.
The driver of the big-rig is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.
