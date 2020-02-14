CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Big-Rig, Crash, Discovery Bay, DUI, Fatal crash, Highway 4, San Joaquin County

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) – A man was killed and a child injured Friday morning when a big-rig hit two vehicles on State Route 4 near Discovery Bay in unincorporated San Joaquin County, according to the California Highway Patrol

The big-rig was headed eastbound on State Route 4 near South Tracy Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. when it crossed the double-yellow lines and slammed head-on into an SUV, CHP Officer Joe Whitlock said.

The crash killed the SUV’s driver, and a child inside suffered major injuries and had to be flown to a hospital, Whitlock said.

Scene of a fatal crash involving a big-rig and SUV on Highway 4 near Discovery Bay on February 14, 2020. (CBS Sacramento)

Scene of a fatal crash involving a big-rig and SUV on Highway 4 near Discovery Bay on February 14, 2020. (CBS Sacramento)

After hitting the SUV, the big-rig sideswiped a mini-van. No injuries were reported by those in the mini-van, the CHP said.

The driver of the big-rig is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments