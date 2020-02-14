PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — The March 3 California Primary is still weeks away, but candidates are already rolling into the Bay Area. Pete Buttigieg held a private fundraiser Friday at the University Club of Palo Alto.

The swim and racket club ran out of parking because of the overflow crowd.

“This is way more intimate, way more personal. And this is the first time I’ve ever done this, too,” said Glenn Cochrane, a Buttigieg Supporter.

Most of the attendees are already on Team Buttigieg, but not everyone.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet, I have three candidates I’m deciding on, and he’s one of them, so I’m glad that he’s in California and I have the chance to see him in person,” said Cathy Veit.

She might come to see other Democratic candidates who are also on the way to the Bay Area to raise cash, lock in supporters and win delegates–or, in the case of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, open a local campaign headquarters. Bloomberg’s Pleasant Hill office opened Thursday night.

Because California’s primary was moved up from its usual date in June to March 3rd’s so-called “Super Tuesday,” California voters will get a supercharged chance to influence the national outcome.

“I really like the opportunity to hear from all the candidates, but also get the chance to vote for who you support, not whoever is left over in June,” said Blake DiCioccio, a Buttigieg supporter.

But candidates are being reminded that California’s voters are a passionate group, as Buttigieg found Friday morning.

Several protesters showed up to his morning event in San Francisco. But with early voting already underway in California, voters now have less time to pick a candidate in 2020.