



STANFORD (CBS SF) — Without any fanfare, pomp or circumstances, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently made to a trip to the San Francisco Bay Area this week to huddle to professors at Stanford University and discuss plans for their new charitable organization.

According to the San Jose Mercury News among other news outlets, the quick visit took place on Tuesday and only lasted for a few hours on the Palo Alto campus. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were apparently able to slip in and out of the Bay Area without social media or paparazzi notice.

University officials have declined to make any comment about the visit, deferring inquiries to Buckingham Palace and to the couple’s Sussex Royal foundation.

Prince Harry, his wife and young son have been staying at at mansion on Canada’s Vancouver Island since their highly publicized decision to step away from Royal life and duties in England in January.

They are in the process of forming a charitable foundation and have been seeking advice on how it should be structured and the causes that will be focused on for support.

“Through local and global community action, progressive change can be achieved far quicker than ever before,” royal couple’s website states as the foundation’s goal. “In 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to shape their charitable entity to respond to these pressing needs. After carefully considering a number of foundation models, and having researched the incredible work of many well known and lesser known foundations, The Duke and Duchess are actively working to create something different – a charitable entity that will not only help complement these efforts, but also advance the solutions the world needs most. They look forward to sharing more with you in due course.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have promoted themselves as environmentalists and have encouraged people to make lifestyle changes to slow climate change. Wording on their new foundation’s website seems to indicate that improving the environment may be among it’s goals.

“The call to protect our environment is more urgent now than at any other time in human history,” a website post said. “What used to be subtle changes to seasonal occurrences about 40 years ago, have now become year round disasters with an immense human cost. From fires and pollution to floods and hurricanes, there is an imbalance in our climate that comes at a desperate cost.”