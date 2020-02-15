BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – A 23-year-old Brentwood man was killed Saturday night when the car he was driving veered off Fairview Avenue and into a tree, police said.
The accident, reported about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, happened on Fairview between Central Boulevard and San Jose Avenue. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was found unresponsive and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of family.
A preliminary investigation suggests no other vehicles were involved, and that alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the accident.
Brentwood police ask anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact their Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 634-6911.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.