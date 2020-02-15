CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:BART, Crime, El Cerrito, El Cerrito Plaza BART, Officer-involved shooting

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon at the El Cerrito del Norte Station, BART officials said.

The station was closed shortly after 2 p.m. No other information was immediately released about the shooting.

Trains are currently turning back at the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi.

AC Transit is providing service from the North Berkeley station and riders should take the AC Tranist Bus 52 and transfer to Bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.

