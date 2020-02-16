Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three men had to be rescued Sunday after their boat got caught near the rocks along the shore near San Francisco’s Baker Beach after experiencing mechanical issues.
San Francisco fire officials were called out to help get the men to shore. They had difficulty figuring out how to get the vessel out of the water.
“You can see the wind, waves that are smacking the bat around. Also, the boat’s filled up with water because it’s tied up inside the surf, so we’re just trying to tie it so it’s not moving around to cause any more hazard,” explained Robert Styles with SFFD.
There were no injuries reported.
You must log in to post a comment.