Comments
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred Sunday morning on eastbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg.
The collision was first reported at 1:17 a.m. at the Loveridge Road off-ramp, according to the CHP.
As of 1:30 a.m., the off-ramp at Loveridge Road remained closed due to the collision.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.