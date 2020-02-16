CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Streets in the Financial District in San Francisco will be closed Sunday evening for movie production filming involving helicopters flying at low altitudes from 6 p.m. to midnight, officials said.

Two helicopters will be flying at heights of 300 to 1,500 feet.

In recent days, San Francisco has seen traffic diversions related to the production of a sequel to the popular “Matrix” movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves.

