Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Streets in the Financial District in San Francisco will be closed Sunday evening for movie production filming involving helicopters flying at low altitudes from 6 p.m. to midnight, officials said.
Two helicopters will be flying at heights of 300 to 1,500 feet.
In recent days, San Francisco has seen traffic diversions related to the production of a sequel to the popular “Matrix” movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.