Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two 14-year-old girls illegally entered a building under construction in San Jose and one of them drove a stolen golf cart off of the second story, police said Sunday.
The girl who drove the golf cart was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other girl remained on scene, SJPD Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.
Both of the girls are facing charges of trespassing and vandalism for entering the construction space east of Santa Clara Street, where the golf cart was allegedly stolen.
No other details were immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.