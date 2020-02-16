



FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — 14 Americans landing at Fairfield’s Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quarantined onboard a cruise ship for weeks amid the outbreak, the U.S. State Department said.

The chartered flight carrying about 300 Americans landed sometime after 11:20 p.m. The 14 passengers who tested positive will be taken to an “an appropriate location,” likely a nearby medical facility, for continued isolation and care, the State Department officials said in a statement.

The other arriving passengers will undergo another 14 day quarantine at Travis AFB. The 14 infected passengers were isolated from the others on the flight.

Nearly 4,000 passengers and crew members on the Diamond Princess set sail on January 20, but then docked off the coast of Japan on February 3 after passengers showed symptoms of the illness.

As of Sunday, there were 355 cases onboard. The U.S. government evacuated healthy Americans starting Sunday after a nearly two week quarantine because they said they were at high risk of exposure to the virus.

Paul and Cheryl Molesky were among the Americans who chose to take a chartered flight organized by the State Department that would take them back to the United States, where they will undergo another two week quarantine under federal requirements.

“We have been in this room on the Diamond Princess for the last 27 days,” Cheryl Molesky said in a video she recorded before leaving the ship. “For the last 12 days we have not stepped foot out of this door.”

The couple said they spotted buses lining up in front of the ship and asked other guests if they knew what was happening.

“And this guy who was down below us said it’s taking Americans off the ship and I said, ‘I’m an American,'” said Paul Molesky.

Two flights took off from Japan–one headed to a military base in Texas, the other to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. Those with symptoms were banned from the flights,and those who were healthy could choose not to make the trek if they didn’t want to go undergo the additional quarantine.

So far, 44 Americans on the Diamond Princess have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Moleskys, who’ve now been quarantined for most of 2020, are taking it all in stride knowing home is finally around the corner.

“I know it’s going to be two more weeks,” Cheryl said. “We’re just ready for the next step on this crazy journey.”