SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old boy was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in Santa Clara on Sunday night, police said.
The crash happened around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Agnew Road.
A black Honda Accord was driving in the southbound lanes of Lafayette Street and had a green light, according to witnesses. Witnesses said the victim was walking westbound through the intersection, going against the “Do not walk” signs before the driver hit him.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police as they investigated.
The teen victim was identified as a Santa Clara resident, but authorities didn’t release his identity due to his age.
The intersection was closed for several hours while traffic investigators worked. It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact traffic Investigator Nick Cusimano at (408) 615- 4764.
