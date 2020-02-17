FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police responding to a report of a fight in a Fairfield park Thursday afternoon arrested an 18-year-old who was carrying a loaded and concealed handgun.
Officers were called to Dover Park at 1600 Flamingo Drive and found a group who matched the descriptions given by a caller. A bat and a knife were found on the ground and officers conducted a search that turned up the handgun they say was in the possession of Thomas Hearne.
They were unable to get further details about the altercation or how it started “due to a lack of cooperation by those involved,” the department said in an announcement.
