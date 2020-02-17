CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fog, Fog advisory, Golden Gate Bridge, Heavy Fog, Low Visibility

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Heavy fog is being reported on Bay Area bridges Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued fog advisories for the Dumbarton, Golden Gate, and Richmond-San Rafael bridges, with visibility limited to 200 to 300 feet on the Dumbarton.

The National Weather Service advised drivers traveling on bridges with low visibility to use caution and allow extra stopping distance between cars. Visibility was especially low in Oakland, Hayward and the Tri-Valley before 8 a.m. Monday.

Traffic on the three commuter corridors is light for a weekday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments