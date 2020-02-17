SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Heavy fog is being reported on Bay Area bridges Monday morning.
The California Highway Patrol has issued fog advisories for the Dumbarton, Golden Gate, and Richmond-San Rafael bridges, with visibility limited to 200 to 300 feet on the Dumbarton.
The atmosphere is a fluid. Take a look at the #fog 🌫️ sloshing around the #BayArea this morning. View is from Mt Tam 📹 @PGE4Me @AlertWildfire #cawx pic.twitter.com/uROcuU8LSz
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 17, 2020
The National Weather Service advised drivers traveling on bridges with low visibility to use caution and allow extra stopping distance between cars. Visibility was especially low in Oakland, Hayward and the Tri-Valley before 8 a.m. Monday.
Traffic on the three commuter corridors is light for a weekday because of the Presidents Day holiday.
