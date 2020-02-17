ORINDA (CBS SF) — A California state senator from the East Bay unveiled a bill Monday meant to deter short-term rentals from becoming “party houses.”
The new bill would allow cities to levy a fine of up to $5,000 for rental hosts on platforms such as Airbnb. The fine would kick in if a host violates local property rental laws.
Senator Steve Glazer of Orinda wrote the legislation after five people died in a horrific Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental. The party was illegal under Orinda’s short-term rental ordinance.
The city has since passed another ordinance requiring longer stays to avoid the one-night party rental scenarios. Glazer will be joined at Monday’s press conference by Orinda mayor Darlene Gee as well as other supporters of the bill.
