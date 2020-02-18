SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Three men were seriously injured in a violent assault at the Transit Mall in downtown Santa Rosa Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to the area at 500 Second Street around 6:17 p.m., where the assault had just occurred. Police found three adult male victims at the scene with serious injuries and they were transported to a local hospital.

Upon investigation, police learned that the three victims were confronted by seven to eight male adult suspects who didn’t know know the victims.

One suspect was armed with a golf club and used it to attack the victims several times, police said. After the attack, the suspects ran east toward Santa Rosa Avenue, where several of them got into a small, older model white sedan before fleeing the area.

One suspect is described as a dark skinned male adult with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a red sweatshirt, dark colored pants and white shoes.

A second suspect is described as an unknown race male with black hair. He was wearing a white/gray sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes.

The victims’ identities aren’t being released due to the violent nature of the incident and the ongoing nature of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cogbill with SRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at (707) 543-.3590