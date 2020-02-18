SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Aubrey Huff, a key member of the 2010 World Series championship team, has been told by the San Francisco Giants he is not invited to a reunion of the squad this year because of his controversial tweets.

In a media statement, the team justified the slight, saying: “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

In response, Huff posted a statement on Twitter Monday morning, defending his posts and taking aim at the Giants management including team president Larry Baer.

“My lockerroom humor on Twitter is meant to be satirical, not sarcastic,” he tweeted. “And that was the kind of humor that loosened up the clubhouse in 2010 for our charge at a World Series title. They loved it then, and it hasn’t changed. That’s not the issue. It’s politics.”

“I find this whole thing very hypocritical coming from a man who has his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue an apology. All I did was Tweet.”

Baer was suspended by the team last year after a physical confrontation with his wife was captured on cell phone video.

Huff said in his post that he got a call from Baer three weeks ago, telling him he was not invited to the 10-year reunion.

“He took me by surprise,” the former Giants star said. “When he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the 2010 Giants World Series Championship reunion.”

Huff has frequently posted his conservative, pro-Trump views on Twitter over the last few years. Recently, he took a shot at the Giants hiring of Alyssa Nakken, who has become the Major League’s first female coach.

“Couldn’t imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex female softball player. 🙄 Have fun with that @bcraw35 @bbelt9 @BusterPosey,” he tweeted.

Another recent Huff tweet that has sparked outrage involved of a gun range, saying he was training his sons there in case Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders wins 2020 election.

“Knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must,” Huff posted.

Huff placed seventh in National League MVP voting in 2010, putting up 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. His bat helped propel the Giants to their first World Series title in San Francisco.