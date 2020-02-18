



NAPA (CBS SF) — A single confirmed case of novel coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials.

Napa County officials also said a second patient with symptoms is under investigation at the hospital. Both patients arrived at the Queen of the Valley on Monday from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

The patients had been flown to Travis AFB from Japan, where they were under quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Neither patient is a resident of Napa County.

Among the cruise ship passengers evacuated to Travis AFB, health officials said seven were identified as needing testing or hospitalization. Five of the seven patients were sent to local hospitals in Solano County, but due to a limited number of isolation beds in Solano County, two patients were transferred to Queen of the Valley.

“There is minimal risk for Napa County residents from the arrival of these two patients at the Queen of the Valley,” said Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio in a press release. “They are in isolation, and are receiving medical care and undergoing testing.”

Dr. Amy Herold, Chief Medical Officer at Queen of the Valley, said the hospital is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Napa County Public Health to care for the two patients.

“Out of caution, the patients are being monitored in special isolation rooms that have negative pressure to minimize the risk of exposure,” Herold said. “We are following established infection control protocols and working closely with our partners at CDC and Napa County Public Health to ensure the safety and well-being of our caregivers, patients and visitors.”

Both patients are under federal quarantine. The identities and city and state of origin for both patients have not been made public.