



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An irate customer at a San Francisco taqueria is being sought by police after assaulting and menacing restaurant staff in an attack caught on camera.

On Tuesday, San Francisco police posted a video of the assault in which the man, wearing a 49ers t-shirt, appears agitated while at the front counter and verbally abusive toward the staff behind the counter.

The incident happened on February 2 at Gordo Taqueria on the 5400 block of Geary Ave. at around 6:30 p.m., which is about the time Super Bowl LIV ended with the 49ers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Police said in an attempt to defuse the situation a worker handed the man a burrito, but the gesture did not appear to satisfy the customer, who proceeded to hit the cashier with his cellphone and then flung the burrito at the workers.

The man also threw napkin and straw dispensers, injuring one worker, as well as an electronic payment device that he damaged. He then continued to make menacing gestures toward the employees until finally fleeing on foot eastbound on Geary Blvd.

Police described him as a Hispanic man in his late 40s, 5’9″ and about 180 pounds, wearing blue jeans and a black 49ers Super Bowl LIV t-shirt with a red “BOSA 97” on the back.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the incident was urged to call the San Francisco Police Richmond Station Investigation Team at 415-666-8083 or Officer Sevilla at 415-666-8004. Tipsters can remain anonymous.