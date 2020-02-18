SALINAS (CBS SF) – A man was found dead last weekend near a strawberry field in Salinas after riding his motorcycle into a security cable, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
The CHP received a report at roughly 8 a.m. Saturday of a motorcycle laying on a dirt road next to a strawberry field running parallel to Alisal Road. First responders found a man lying on the ground next to the motorcycle.
According to the CHP, first responders administered CPR to the man, but could not resuscitate him and pronounced him dead at roughly 8:30 a.m. His name has not yet been released.
An investigation found that the man was riding south down the dirt road when he collided with the security cable attached to a pair of steel posts on either side of the road, according to the CHP.
The man’s neck hit the cable and knocked him off the motorcycle. Investigators do not believe the crash to be alcohol- or drug-related.
The CHP encourages motorcyclists to participate in the California Motorcyclist Safety Program before riding. Motorcyclists can enroll in the program’s training courses by calling (877) 743-3411 or visiting californiamotorcyclist.com.
