MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A Mountain View man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with an attempted kidnapping of an 53-year-old woman late Monday night, according to authorities.

Police said that at around 10:30 PM on Monday evening, a woman living in a home on Montelena Court heard someone repeatedly ringing her doorbell. When she opened it, a man — who she did not know — burst in and grabbed her by her neck and said he needed to flee the area.

At one point, the man tried to force the woman into her own car. Luckily, the woman was able to escape from the suspect’s grasp and ran to a neighbor’s home. Unable to drive the victim’s vehicle, the suspect fled the scene.

Mountain View police immediately responded to the area, but officers were initially unable to find the suspect. A few hours later at around 3:15 a.m., police dispatch received a call about a man throwing rocks at windows and yelling in the same area.

Patrol officers responded and found the man — who they suspected was associated to the attempted kidnapping — standing on top of a car port. Officers were able to get the man safely down with a fire department ladder and take him into custody.,

The victim was able to positively identify him as the man who had tried to take her from her home. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Mountain View resident Jeremiah Porter.

As police interviewed Porter about the attempted kidnapping, he told officers he had contact with other residents in the area. Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or had interactions with Porter to aid with their investigation.

Parties who had contact with Porter between late Friday evening and early Tuesday morning are asked to contact Officer Bobby Taylor at robert.taylor@mountainview.gov.