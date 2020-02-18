SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s board of directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a new Curb Management Strategy, which aims to revamp the city’s curb functions and address congestion along city streets.

According to the SFMTA, although the agency’s current Color Curb Program creates loading and short-term parking zones, it fails to address the needs of trucks, taxis, ride hailing vehicles, food delivery services, or drivers trying to simply drop off a family member.

As a result, the SFMTA has seen an increase in double parking, circling and other unsafe driving behaviors. Additionally, the spread of bike and transit lanes across the city has created the need to readdress the issue.

The Curb Management Strategy is considered the first comprehensive strategy in the nation, recommending specific changes to state and local legislation around citywide curbs. In a letter sent to the SFMTA Tuesday, Mayor London Breed called on the agency to develop proposals for congestion pricing and Sunday and weekend parking meters as part of the strategy.

Breed is specifically asking the SFMTA to work with low-income communities and faith-based communities to ensure the proposals are developed with equity in mind.

In regards to congestion pricing, she’s calling on the SFMTA and the San Francisco County Transportation Authority to study the impacts of the pricing on residents who are the least able to pay and who have limited transportation options. Also, she said revenue must be put toward expanding the city’s transportation system into underserved and growing neighborhoods.

For the Sunday and evening parking meters, Breed is calling on the SFMTA to develop a metering plan that could help create more spaces after 6 p.m. when the meters typically stop on Sunday, while staying sensitive to the needs of the city’s faith based communities.

“San Francisco needs to be bold as we rethink and invest in our transportation infrastructure. Our population is growing yet our roads cannot get any wider, nor can we add additional curb space for parking. We need to use data and smart policy to better use the infrastructure we have, and ensure that we are planning for and investing in the transportation infrastructure for the future,” Breed said in a statement.

“San Francisco has changed considerably over the past decade. We have experienced unprecedented growth in both population and jobs, paired with more options to move around the city like bikeshare and scooters. Just as the needs of our streets have changed, we must be willing to do things differently to achieve our mobility objectives. The Curb Management Strategy recommendations ensure San Francisco is using its limited street space to achieve our collective goals: a safe and equitable transportation system that support the city today and into the future,” she said.

