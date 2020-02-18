BIG SUR (CBS SF) — Two people were killed early Tuesday when the rental car they were in careened off a Highway 1 cliff near Big Sur and exploded into flames, authorities said.
Matt Harris, Big Sure Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief, said firefighters responded to a call reporting the crash 10 miles south of Big Sur Village around 3:30 a.m.
Arriving firefighters were confronted with a brush fire down the cliff and a car ablaze. The crash was then reported to the California Highway Patrol and Monterey County Sheriff Office, who also responded to the scene.
Once the fire was brought under control, a search and rescue team reached the charred vehicle — a rental 2018 Chevrolet Camero — and made a grisly discovery — two victims were found dead inside burned out car.
The identity of the victims have not yet been released. Investigators said they did not suspect alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.