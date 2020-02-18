SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives in Santa Clara County are investigating after finding a woman’s dead body in a home in unincorporated San Jose on Tuesday.
Deputies arrived to a home on Mountain View Avenue near Gordon Avenue around 3:47 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a possible dead body. Deputies located an adult female victim dead at the scene.
The county’s Medical Examiner Coroner’s Office was notified and their detectives were sent to the scene to investigate.
No other details were immediately available.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still active and asks anyone with additional information on the case to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Investigations main line at 408-808-4500. Alternatively, you can call the anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.
