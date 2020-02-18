SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Wuhan evacuee Yanjun Wei hugged her baby daughter and husband tightly, she had dreamed of the day her family would be united ever since she and her two small children were airlifted out China and taken to Travis Air Force base to undergo a 14-day coronavirus quarantine.

She and her two small children, who were visiting relatives in China when the coronavirus outbreak began, were among the 180 evacuees who were freed from quarantine Monday and allowed to go home.

“All of these individuals have been medically cleared and CDC officials have lifted their quarantine orders,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press release. “It is important to know that these people being released from quarantine pose no health risk to the surrounding community, or to the communities they will be returning to.”

The first buses left Travis for Sacramento International Airport early Monday morning. A second group of buses would be heading to San Francisco International later in the morning.

Yanjun and her children, who lives in San Diego, were on the first bus to depart the base. Her husband, Ken Burnett, was awaiting then at the airport.

“I’ve been waiting for this since the beginning,” she said as she hugged her two young children and husband.

Meanwhile, Samuel Roth of Wisconsin, wasn’t going to wait at the airport. He told KPIX 5 on Monday would travel to the base Monday to pick up his wife and two young daughters, ages 5 and 11 months.

“I mean the quarantine experience has been good,” said Roth via FaceTime. “They’ve been provided plenty of food, three meals a day. They have a comfortable hotel to stay in. They’re allowed to go outside and be in the grass and in the area that’s fenced off.”

Roth shared photos of his daughters enjoying story time, their toys, and sports activities. He says his family has remained healthy throughout their time on the base. The evacuees have been screened and monitored daily by medical professionals.

“My family has done everything that is necessary to remain healthy to avoid bringing the disease into the community,” said Roth. “We’ve complied with everything the government has asked us to and we just hope the community that we’re going back to accepts us and is not afraid of us.”