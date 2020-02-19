INVERNESS (CBS SF) — While the whereabouts of a Palo Alto couple who vanished from their Inverness vacation rental remained a mystery early Wednesday, search teams were able to locate a missing hiker who was found alive and transported to a local hospital.

Robert Bennett, 76, was located by a tracking dog and his team late Tuesday night near Big Rock Ridge in Marinwood and was extricated late Tuesday night, according to a tweet at 11:26 p.m. by the sheriff’s office.

“Robert Bennett has been transported to a local hospital where he is with his family. His condition is unknown at this time,” the social media post read. “He was located by K9 Luna, with the assistance of K9 Zinka after an extensive search effort this evening. Thank you to all the agencies who assisted.”

Marin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brendan Schneider said Bennett was located by two search dogs “in extreme terrain.”

“Around 10:30 p.m. we were notified by one of our K-9 teams that they had located Robert,” Schneider said. “The information we were given that Robert was located off the trail…Two dogs located him.”

A medical team was rushed to the scene and treated Bennett before he was excavated by a four-wheel vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

Bennett had been seen at 1:22 p.m. Monday as he was walking toward Valley Stone Trail Head. His vehicle was located Tuesday near the trailhead.

On Tuesday, Marin officials had found themselves involved in a pair of searching for missing people. There was the search for Bennett and also a massive operation trying to locate 77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and her husband 72-year-old Ian Irwin, who mysteriously vanished from their vacation rental in Inverness last week.

“It’s a true mystery, very distressing but it’s more of a mystery at this point and we hope we find them,” said Felix Chamberland, who lives nearby and has taken part in the search for Kiparsky and Irwin.

Family members also arrived on Tuesday from outside the Bay Area and joined the search.

The search for the couple began Sunday after they missed an appointment and it was discovered they had failed to check out of their rental cottage.

“We found a bunch of personnel effects that would normally go with someone if they were going to leave on a hike,” said Marin County Sheriff Sgt. Brenton Schneider. “We found hiking gear still in the house. We found cell phones, food that was still there, laptops so, it’s definitely a mystery as to where they’ve gone.”

More than 160 trained trackers searched for the couple on Monday including a fixed wing Cessna, a CHP helicopter, drones, dogs and even a mule.

On Tuesday, aided by tracking dogs and helicopters with infrared cameras, 40 searchers spread out in the wooded area hoping to find any trace of the missing couple. But by nightfall, they remained unaccountable and search would continue on Wednesday.

Schneider said that there though less than half of searchers participated on Tuesday, the effort was more focused and more technical.

“It’s incredibly dense brush and I have some of the best Mountain rescue teams in Northern California that got really beat up, you know, crawling on their belly’s going through it,” said Incident Command Search Manager Michael St. John.

Official said there was no evidence of foul play and nothing suggesting they went for a hike.

St. John said the couple were reportedly in good health and didn’t attribute them going missing to elderly dementia.

“If it was an elderly dementia or something like that, it would be different. But these two people are doing very well, and it just doesn’t make a lot of sense,” he said.

The lack of any clues was what has folks so concerned. Chamberland said he saw the couple last week.

“I saw them walking down the road and they looked like they were moving along. They didn’t look like big hikers. They didn’t look like they’d be cross country trekking whatsoever,” said Chamberland. “I said Hello to them and they nodded and acknowledged me.”

David Herbst, who lives in Inverness, has hiked the trails for nearly 20 years and says it’s not hard to become disoriented.

“I’ve been off trail a couple of times looking for something and realized, wait a minute, what is my point of reference?” Herbst said. “For example, if the sun’s not out, you can sometimes get totally turned around.”