MOUNT HOOD, Oregon (CBS SF) — The body of a Sunnyvale man was found earlier this week at the Mount Hood Meadows ski resort in Oregon, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

Tim Bauters, 47, was last seen Friday at the resort and was believed to be snowboarding alone. According to the sheriff’s office, Bauters had gone to the resort multiple times during an extended work trip and was believed to be in good health.

Bauters’ family notified the sheriff’s office of a possible missing person around 1:45 p.m. Monday after he had not returned from the work trip as scheduled. The Meadows Ski Patrol verified his rental vehicle was still on site and launched a search using a record of Bauters’ lift scans in an effort to find his last known location and time.

Meadows Ski Patrol contacted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office at roughly 6:15 p.m. after finding Bauters’ body near Heather Canyon.

Local law enforcement in California notified Bauters’ family that his body was recovered, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

Bauters is the second person to die at the resort in two days, following a Portland man who died Sunday after a snowboarding fall. No further information was available regarding a potential cause of Bauters’ death.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.