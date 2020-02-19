



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Although San Francisco LGBTQ Pride is months away, Mayor London Breed on Tuesday kicked off the event’s 50th anniversary.

During a news conference outside of City Hall, Breed announced the celebration and that the parade’s latest theme will be “Generations of Hope.”

“LGBTQ Pride Month is one of my favorite times of year, because it is truly San Francisco at its best,” Breed said in a statement.

“It is a celebration of the community’s hard-fought progress and the legacy of strength, resilience, and leadership against all odds,” Breed said. “Today, we are kicking off the historic anniversary of 50 years of Pride. It is an important milestone of our achievements and a reminder of the work will still have ahead to reach full equality,” she said.

The celebration is scheduled to happen on June 27 and June 28, filling the city’s downtown with a celebration both days and a parade on Sunday.

This year’s SF Pride has a new executive director, Fred Lopez.

“We’re incredibly honored to have the support of the Mayor’s office, as well as all city agencies, to make San Francisco’s largest outdoor event possible,” Lopez said.

“It is only through collaboration and partnerships that San Francisco Pride can continue to thrive. We are working hard to make 2020 one of the most fabulous Pride celebrations San Francisco has ever seen,” he said.

“San Francisco Pride is one of the largest celebrations of LGBTQ community and culture in the world,” Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said. “Over the last five decades, San Francisco has been at the forefront of the fight for LGBTQ equality, and the 50th Anniversary of Pride gives us the opportunity to reflect on how far we have come and set the course for the next 50 years.”

SF Pride is currently accepting nominations for the 2020 Community Grand Marshals. To nominate local community leaders, visit www.sfpride.org.

