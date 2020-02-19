SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A homicide suspect in the mysterious death of a woman in a San Jose rental home Tuesday was arrested after turning himself into the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect, 25-year-old Ryoichi Fuseya, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself into the sheriff’s office headquarters at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Fuseya was questioned by detectives and then later arrested and booked into the San Jose Main Jail on murder charges.
A woman’s dead body was found inside a home in unincorporated San Jose, on Mountain View Avenue near Gordon Avenue, on Tuesday afternoon. Her identity has not been released.
Detectives determined the residence was being used as an Airbnb rental property after an investigation lasting all night.
The sheriff’s office thanked the Santa Rosa Police Department, Gilroy Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
