CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police in Concord confirmed Thursday that the Contra Costa County District Attorney has filed felony child pornography charges against a man who volunteered with children in the community.
Police had previously identified Concord resident Preston Brumley as a suspect who was arrested on Nov. 6 of last year. The arrest was made after the department received credible information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Contra Costa DA’s Office that Brumley was in possession of child pornography.
A forensic download revealed that Brumley possessed more than 60,000 images and videos of child pornography.
At the time of his arrest, Concord police additionally reached out to residents as a public safety alert due to the fact that the suspect had done volunteer work with children in the community. Residents were asked to contact police if they thought Brumley might have had any type of inappropriate contact with their child.
On Thursday, police announced that Brumley had been charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney with felony possession of child pornography. Brumley made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Concord police offered their thanks to the I.C.A.C. Task Force and the DA’s Office for their assistance in the case.
