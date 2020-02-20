



MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Doctors believe missing hiker Robert Bennett, who was found by a search and rescue team in Marin County earlier this week, suffered a stroke and fall during his hike, according to family.

The 76-year-old Bennett was located by a pair of tracking dogs and their team late Tuesday night near Big Rock Ridge in Marinwood and extricated, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before 11:30 p.m.

The Bennett family released a statement Thursday morning thanking the community and first responders for their efforts in finding Robert.

“We believe that Robert is still alive because of the response efforts from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team and all of those involved in the search and rescue operation,” the statement read.

According to a statement released by the Bennett family, Robert remains at an area hospital and is being treated in ICU.

“Doctors believe he suffered a stroke and fall during his hike and the efforts by Search and Rescue are what saved his life,” the family said in their statement.

Meanwhile, Marin County authorities continue the search for 77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and her 72-year-old husband Ian Irwin.

The couple was last seen at their rental cottage on Friday in Inverness.

A diver search and sonar sweep of Tomales Bay Wednesday turned up nothing. Volunteer crews are planning to keep searching over the weekend.