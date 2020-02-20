EUREKA, Humboldt County (CBS SF) — A Northern California woman, identified as Pamela Faye Millsap, has been arrested and accused of shooting her teenage son to death during a fight.
The Eureka Police Department said Millsap, 38, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter in the killing of her 17-year-old son. The victim’s name was being withheld by police.
Officers had responded to a report of a family disturbance at a home and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. The officers performed lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Millsap was being held at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on $35,000 bail. An autopsy on the victim was scheduled for later this week, police said.
