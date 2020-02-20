SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A jail house romance has led to a former San Francisco inmate being sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing his former girlfriend sheriff deputy’s gun.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg has sentenced 34-year-old Antoine Fowler to two years and six months in federal prison. Fowler has pleaded guilty to being an ex-felon in possession of a gun.

Fowler and former Deputy April Myres had a relationship that began while he was in jail on a gun conviction and continued when he lived with her for two months after his release in January 2016, according to court documents.

When the couple broke up after a fight, Fowler ended up with her Sheriff’s Department-issued Glock pistol. Prosecutors contended in a sentencing brief that it was uncertain whether he obtained the gun by consent or theft.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Kenneth Wine contended that Myres gave him the gun for his protection after telling him he was in danger of being targeted as an

informant.

Fowler was arrested with the gun 10 months later.

Myres, 56, of San Francisco was separately convicted in a jury trial last year of wire and mail fraud in connection with insurance claims for items she said were stolen on March 24-25, 2016, the night of the couple’s breakup. Several of items she claimed, including the gun, belonged to the Sheriff’s Department.

She was sentenced by Seeborg to one year and two months in prison.